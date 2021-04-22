Advertisement

Sweet Spicy Chicken with Anisette

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Anisette is a wonderful liqueur made from anise seed. It has a mild, warming licorice flavor that can elevate any dish, especially chicken and fish. Here is a simple one-skillet dish featuring this liqueur.

First, season 3 or 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Sauté in olive oil 3 minutes per side until browned.

Add 2 cloves minced garlic to the chicken. Meanwhile, mix together a quarter teaspoon each of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves in a small dish. In a small bowl, mix together 1/4 cup each of water and white wine, and 1 tablespoon of Anisette. Sprinkle the spices on the chicken breasts then pour the wine mixture around the chicken in the skillet. Cover and simmer for 4 minutes or until the chicken is done. Serve immediately.

