Software company proves there’s plenty of room for the tec industry in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An idea that started with a bad renting experiencing led to the development of Property Meld.

The software company, focused on making property management easier through a streamlined and automated process, just broke ground on a new location in Rapid City.

Co-founder and CEO, Ray Hespen says starting a software company in the western South Dakota city was an easy decision.

“When I graduated from the School of Mines one of the things that was very common was that nobody wanted to leave and so actually putting a company here was really natural and organic. There’s opportunity here and you don’t have to make the choice between opportunity and location,” said Hespen.

Governor Kristi Noem believes the success of a technological company, in a state primarily led by the tourism and agriculture industries, shows innovators that they can come to South Dakota and grow.

She says this also opens up tech job opportunities for the state and attracts college graduates to stay in the area.

“A lot of our kids that are coming out of our university systems that have technology type degrees, they have to leave to get jobs right now. They have to go to another state to find the type of career that they want. My goal is that they can all stay here and have the future that they’ve always dreamed of,” said Governor Noem.

Rapid City’s Mayor Steve Allender says a business like Property Meld and its employees are a refreshing addition to the town.

“This is why it’s important to have a community that feels empowered and speaks out and gathers the energetic melders such as yourself in order to change the landscape in Rapid City,” said Allender

Property Meld started off with only 2 employees and has since grown to 42.

Hespen predicts that the number will increase to 200 by 2026.

