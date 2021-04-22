Rapid City man walks for veteran suicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In each year since 2008, the nation has seen over six thousand veteran suicides, despite a decrease in veterans each year.

One hundred twenty people take their life in the country a day, seventeen are veterans.

A Rapid City veteran, Chris Cooper, is trying help raise awareness to this epidemic, and help families move forward, by moving forward himself.

“Walking for twenty four hours is not going to be easy. It’s going to be very, very difficult. I’m going to struggle through it. I’m going to have a hard time, which is what I kind of wanted to have, to show those who are struggling [that if] they may feel alone, [and if] they may feel like they want to give up, but if they keep putting one foot in front of the other there’s nothing that they can’t get through,” says Cooper.

Mission 22 is a nonprofit that seeks to help veterans heal when they come home.

Chris has been a part of the mission this for 5 years, but it’s never gets any easier.

The subject is one that hits him close to home.

“It’s been almost ten years that I tried taking my own life. I was in a very, very dark place. I felt alone. I felt unlovable, and that I was a burden. It was really hard,” says Cooper. “I’ve seen people that I love lose their life to suicide. I’ve seen the aftermath and how it’s effected me. How it’s effected their families and loved ones. I don’t want anyone else to go through that.”

Having been in the military himself, he knows the pressure that veterans can face, and the weight that they feel on their shoulders. A weight that he’ll wear as twenty two pounds on his back during the walk, to help carry that burden.

“You weren’t allowed to talk about your emotions,” Cooper says referring to his service. “You weren’t allowed to talk about things that made you sad and brought you down. You had to bottle it all up. Still now, so many guys and girls are having to bottle those things up. You can only deal with it for so long before it gets you to that breaking point and you just can’t handle it anymore. A lot of times people will reach out for help and they won’t get the help that they were looking for, and because they don’t get that help, they feel like they don’t have another option but to end their life.”

Chris invites people to join him during his walk around Dunham Field April 26, and asks people to help by donating to Mission 22 to help prevent the further loss of life.

If you, or a loved one, is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. (800) 273-8255.

