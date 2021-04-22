Advertisement

Oyate Health hopes to combat vaccine hesitancy in native community

CDC data shows vaccination rates are continuing to grow for native populations.
CDC data shows vaccination rates are continuing to grow for native populations.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows vaccine hesitancy is prominent throughout the United States.

Native American communities and reservations are experiencing this hesitancy, along with other ethnic groups, although CDC data shows vaccination rates are continuing to grow for native populations. And officials with Oyate Health say that reservations being in isolated areas and long-standing healthcare disparities are some of the factors contributing to this vaccine hesitancy.

”Our vaccine hesitancy amongst our population of people is very common,” says Rikki Schad, Deputy Director of Clinical Operations for Oyate Health. “It’s very indicative all the way around. I think it’s something that every community has seen. It’s no different, unfortunately.”

According to the CDC, around a third of the indigenous population in the United States has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

