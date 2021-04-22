Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis refutes motorcycle rally was superspreader event
Sturgis Rally may see open containers this year
A teen learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes coming July 1
Around 6:30 this morning, the Rapid City Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the...
Structure fire on 5th street left family with badly burned home
As state hopes to implement vaccine passports, some raise concern over privacy
Governor Kristi Noem bans “vaccine passports” in South Dakota
A lifeguard on duty at the aquatics center.
Rapid City adds incentives after seeing shortage of workers

Latest News

United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photographers as he arrives at NATO...
Panel: End commanders’ power to block military sex cases
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities
Ground Break
Software company proves there’s plenty of room for the tec industry in South Dakota
Monument Health will move dialysis clinic.
Monument Health will move dialysis clinic