Mostly Sunny and Milder on this Earth Day; Cooler and Breezy Friday
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunshine and milder temperatures can be expected today on the heels of southerly winds. A few clouds will drift over southwest and south central South Dakota later today as a disturbance moves northeast across Nebraska.
A cold front blows through tonight and Friday. A few showers are possible, mainly Black Hills and Wyoming. Temperatures will be a tad cooler.
Much warmer weather returns this weekend with mostly sunny skies, then a system moving into the plains will bring rain showers next week.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.