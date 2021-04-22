Advertisement

Monument Health will move dialysis clinic.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health is moving its outpatient dialysis clinic to the Dakota Market Square, the home of the old K-Mart on East North Street.

The Director of Dialysis, Mike Thompson, says that the current clinic on Flormann Street doesn’t support Rapid City’s dialysis needs.

Dialysis takes about four hours and some patients require it three times each week, and each of the current twenty four stations is used daily.

The new building will have thirty six stations and sixteen-thousand-thousand square feet of space, and will be on one story, making it easier for people in wheelchairs.

With more stations, Thompson believes visitors to the Black Hills will benefit too.

”We have to prioritize our community, but we like to be able to handle all of the needs of our community and, in addition, provide dialyzing capacity for the tourists who want to come into the Black Hills,” says Thompson. “That, indirectly, benefits the whole community as well.”

The new area will also offer support services and training for those who are eligible to perform their dialysis at home.

They’re planning for the move this fall.

