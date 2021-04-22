Earth Day Looks Nice in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hopefully you got a chance to practice your tornado and severe weather preparedness plans during today’s statewide drill. As we have said before, now is the time to figure out what you would do in the event of an emergency – weather or otherwise.

Tomorrow is Earth Day. Please do your best to take care of this fragile Earth. Maybe you could plan to pick up the trash around your area for an hour or so, or maybe adopt a highway, plant a tree our help out a neighbor by cutting their lawn and help beautify their landscaping. Here’s an idea: over the winter days, trash and other debris usually collects and can block drainage causing localized flooding during heavy rain events. Take some time to clean up the curbside gutters which will help prevent that during storms.

Your temperatures will rise as we are in the middle of the high pressure building trend. There are a few embedded shortwaves this will make for a snowy/rainy late-Thursday and Friday. They will be short-lived as the high reemerges and takes over this weekend. Another round of rain will sneak into the picture by the beginning of next week. It is worth watching.. and naturally, we will too.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.