City wide clean up day returns after being cancelled last year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - April 24 is the official kickoff for city-wide clean-up day.

However, some groups got a head start -- including this group picking up trash in the area of Rushmore Crossing.

Clean-up day was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so the landfill says there is plenty of trash across the community that needs to be taken care of.

With massive cleaning events like this one---- the city believes it can help improve the community’s overall mood.

“I solely believe that with all my heart that you seem garbage it puts a bad taste in your mouth. Especially weeks after clean up everyone is in a spring mood and it just really helps on a spiritual level,” Jancie Knight, Project manager, Solid Waste division

