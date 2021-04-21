‘Walk’ to help save lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health has always had a strong donor program but recently has grown. Last year Monument Health had 9 organ donors who were able to save 25 lives and 11 tissue donors right here in the Black Hills.

These donors offered hope and healing through donations. Monument health is incredibly grateful to every family who has supported our program, the culture of donation, and has made the choice to give.

On April 25 at Old Story Book Island in Rapid City, Monument health is hosting a 5K walk/run to honor donor families and transplant recipients and to create awareness of the importance of checking the box and becoming a donor.

Click to register: https://registerme.org/

