South Dakota “Week of Work” takes place

(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Thousands of South Dakota middle school and high school students are partaking in the annual “Week of Work.”

The “Week of Work,” which runs from April 19th-23rd this year, is intended to introduce students to various careers that are offered in the state.

“The point is to get kids excited about careers here in South Dakota that they may not have even thought about,” said Laura Scheibe, SD Department of Education Director of Career & Technical Education. “It’s also an opportunity for business and industries throughout the state to connect with students and those who may be in the future workforce, it all really comes together.”

A live meeting session in different career fields is scheduled through the 23rd. All of the meeting sessions are recorded and will be accessible afterward online.

To learn more, click here.

