Rapid City Police Department works to deliver the highest standards in public saftey

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police departments across the country are forced to look at their own standards of practice after the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Captain Scott Sitts of the Rapid City Police Department says this murder is a tragic injustice and something that must be addressed within the community.

He says the justice system is something that constantly needs to be reevaluated and believes this trial’s verdict is an example of the justice system working.

“I’m hopeful that the community and law enforcement can move forward in a process of healing and again I think it’s important for law enforcement to assess new approaches on how their policing and continue to work with and look at the justice system to recognize any changes that need to occur. What’s working, what broken, and work to make changes,” said Captain Sitts.

Sitts says Rapid City Police recognize these changes and is the only department in the state certified under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. (CALEA)

This means the department is proactive in staying up to date with the highest standards in public safety.

This is a detailed and time-consuming process, but Sitts believes it’s necessary to show they are doing what they can to protect the community.

