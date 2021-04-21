National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers hope and help for all Americans

Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies for the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, this Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Dakota has 26 Take Back sites available across the State where individuals can anonymously drop off their unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications, free of charge. Learn more about Take Back Day and locate a collection site near you at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539. New collection sites will be added between now and April 24.

According to Public Information Officer for the Omaha Division Drug Enforcement Administration, Emily Murray, last October the DEA successfully collected a record 493 tons of prescription medications during its Take Back Day, with South Dakota residents responsibly disposing of approximately 1,700 pounds of unused drugs. Throughout the 10-year span of Take Back Day, South Dakotans have discarded nearly 14 tons of medications, while nationally, Americans have contributed more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. That’s 6,800 tons of potentially lethal medications that the program successfully kept out of the hands of some of our County’s most vulnerable people.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that the United States has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 87,000 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending in September, 2020. That’s the most ever recorded in a 12-month span,” said Murray.

“Many people are under the impression feel fentanyl and counterfeit pills are mostly an east coast/west coast problem. We like to think we’re insulated in the Midwest from some of the things that people are seeing in the coastal cities, but this is certainly not the case. The opioid crisis is really hitting all of America.”

Studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, sometimes given as an innocent favor for a painful momentary emergency, like a toothache, or are frequently taken without permission from home medicine cabinets. With this in mind, clearing out unused medicine and disposing of it properly is essential.

To understand the full extent of how un-prescribed medication in the wrong hands leads to its deadliest consequences, we must take an honest look at the illegal drugs that constantly cross our borders. These illegal drugs are predominantly marketed as the same prescription medications that individuals have found themselves addicted to. Once addicts find the legal prescription drugs that they have become dependent upon unavailable, they look to the illegal drug markets that have painfully infiltrated our country.

Unfortunately, the medications offered to addicts by drug dealers are rarely the FDA regulated opioids that a user expects. Even when an addict has turned to the less expensive and more attainable drug, heroin, most “prescription medications” (and heroin) purchased on the black market are adulterated concoctions of far more deadly substances. Fentanyl has now become the illicit filler of choice that drug dealers mix into counterfeit pills and substances and sell to unsuspecting and desperate people.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that, according to the DEA is approximately 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is heroin’s disastrously dangerous cousin.

For reference, a lethal dose of pure heroin, that is, the amount that would kill a grown man, is about 30 milligrams, whereas 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill an adult male of the same size.

Most people are shocked to learn that 2 milligrams of fentanyl looks like a few grains of sand. With no regulation, and illicit and unreliable counterfeit pills that are often mixed with toxic poisons, it is easy to see how a regular people could find themselves addicted to prescription medications one day, and accidentally dead of an overdose the next.

The solution to this epidemic is to stop addiction before it begins. One way to do this is to make sure that unused medications are disposed of before they find themselves into misguided hands.

The public can drop off unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications at collection sites, which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety and anonymity of all participants and local law enforcement. If you cannot easily get to a drop-off site, most pharmacies will accept your unwanted medication. Once you have safely given any no-longer needed prescriptions to any of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop-off sites, you can rest assured that they will be safely incinerated and can no longer pose a threat to the citizens our great country.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. They are encouraging people to use the hashtag #TakeBackDay to help spread awareness of the upcoming event through social media and to visit www.deatakeback.com for Saturday’s upcoming event.

Once on www.deatakeback.com those struggling with addiction can also use the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service (SAMHSA) Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator (a confidential and anonymous source of information for persons seeking treatment facilities in the United States or U.S. Territories) to find resources in your area.

Although measures such as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day cannot possibly end America’s opioid crisis on its own, its is a huge step in the right direction.

“Even if this initiative saves one life, it is worth it,” said Ms. Murray.

