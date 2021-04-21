Advertisement

Indigenous community center coming to Rapid City

Volunteer group begins early stages of development.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Indigenous culture is vibrant and unique.

South Dakota’s Native American population is nearly 10-percent, and there’s yet to be a central place in Rapid City that embraces indigenous teachings.

After 7 years of meeting, a volunteer group has begun the early stages of the development of a Community Center, a place to build indigenous connections and nurture a rich culture.

Lakota Elder, Dev Warne, speaks to the importance of such a place to gather.

“We’re happy because we can serve our children. That’s our focus, is our children and our teenagers, because they need this as we do, “says Warne, “but, specifically, we’re always thinking about our future generations.”

The seeds of Native American culture are planted early, and the roots that grow will last a lifetime.

Help with building will come from the community and Native American graduates with degrees ranging from architecture to law, and everything in between.

“The young people that I see coming forward is making me very hopeful as an Elder, because these young people are grounded traditionally in who they are as Native American or American Indian people,” Warne says. “Whatever tribe it is, and they have gotten their western education.”

Before a thorough plan is created, efforts are being invested into community outreach in hopes to build a Community Center that everyone would like to see

“I see a shift taking place in our society here in Rapid City. I’m hoping that more Rapid City citizens will get on board and take the high road, and think about everyone as a fellow human being and not as a category of people,” Warne says optimistically.

A drive thru community questionnaire will take place April 23 and 24 in the Rushmore Mall parking lot, and can be filled out digitally or on paper.

