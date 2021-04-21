Advertisement

Hope, help on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Allison Baker)
By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with law enforcement agencies on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

South Dakota has 26 Take Back sites available across the State where people can drop off unused prescription medications.

Learn more about Take Back Day or locate a collection site at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Full Throttle Saloon
Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece
Fatal motel shooting in Rapid City apparently drug related
Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy
Billy Robertson found guilty
Jury returns guilty verdict
A teen learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes coming July 1

Latest News

In South Dakota hospitalizations down, vaccine numbers up
Around 6:30 this morning, the Rapid City Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the...
Structure fire on 5th street left family with badly burned home
As state hopes to implement vaccine passports, some raise concern over privacy
Governor Kristi Noem bans “vaccine passports” in South Dakota
Driver's permit modifications set for July 1
Driver's permit modifications set for July 1