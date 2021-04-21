Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Crockpot Beef Stroganoff

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a nice and easy way to make this famous dish!

First, in a skillet brown 1 to 2 pounds of beef sirloin steak, cut into strips. When just starting to brown, add a cup of diced onion and 2 minced garlic cloves. Cook 7 to 9 minutes.

Place beef mixture in a slow-cooker. Add a can of golden mushroom soup (use cream of mushroom soup if you can’t find golden mushroom0. Add a carton of sliced fresh mushrooms and a bit of salt and white pepper. Stir to combine then cook on HIGH for 2 hours or LOW for 4 hours until beef is tender.

Just before serving, stir in 4 ounces of cream cheese, cubed and a cup of sour cream. Stir until cheese is melted and until the Stroganoff is well-blended.

Serve with rice or noodles. Sprinkle with parsley flakes and paprika, if desired.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Full Throttle Saloon
Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece
Fatal motel shooting in Rapid City apparently drug related
Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy
Billy Robertson found guilty
Jury returns guilty verdict
A teen learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes coming July 1

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Andouille and Pasta Skillet
Cooking with Eric - Andouille and Pasta Skillet
Cooking Beef with Eric - Sausage and Beef Chili
Cooking Beef with Eric - Sausage and Beef Chili
Cooking with Eric - Impossible Meat Pie
Cooking with Eric - Impossible Meat Pie
Cooking Beef with Eric - Peanut Butter Chili
Cooking Beef with Eric - Peanut Butter Chili