Cooking Beef with Eric - Crockpot Beef Stroganoff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a nice and easy way to make this famous dish!

First, in a skillet brown 1 to 2 pounds of beef sirloin steak, cut into strips. When just starting to brown, add a cup of diced onion and 2 minced garlic cloves. Cook 7 to 9 minutes.

Place beef mixture in a slow-cooker. Add a can of golden mushroom soup (use cream of mushroom soup if you can’t find golden mushroom0. Add a carton of sliced fresh mushrooms and a bit of salt and white pepper. Stir to combine then cook on HIGH for 2 hours or LOW for 4 hours until beef is tender.

Just before serving, stir in 4 ounces of cream cheese, cubed and a cup of sour cream. Stir until cheese is melted and until the Stroganoff is well-blended.

Serve with rice or noodles. Sprinkle with parsley flakes and paprika, if desired.

