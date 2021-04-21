Advertisement

Burn permits are issued with guidelines and procedures to keep people safe

In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland Fire, these permits are only issued between November 1st and March 31st.
In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland...
In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland Fire, these permits are only issued between November 1st and March 31st.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, we learned the cause of last month’s Schroeder Fire, investigators said it likely started from a slash pile.

In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland Fire, these permits are only issued between November 1st and March 31st.

If approved, people must follow strict guidelines to ensure safety for themselves and their surroundings.

South Dakota Wildland Fire says slash piles should be built no larger than 6 feet in diameter and 5 feet in height and adequate burning conditions are usually dictated by a snowfall of at least 2 inches, with several days of cold weather forecasted. The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division determines when safe burning conditions exist.

Proper clothing is an important part of the burning process. Flame-resistant clothing is recommended.

Tools to have on-site are a shovel, a heavy-duty steel rake, and a hoe. A water source such as a garden hose or water tank should be close by.

Once the piles are burned, they should be checked for several days until they are cold to the touch. Even then, piles that are thought to be out have started wildfires.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Full Throttle Saloon
Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece
Fatal motel shooting in Rapid City apparently drug related
Sturgis refutes motorcycle rally was superspreader event
Sturgis Rally may see open containers this year
Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy
A teen learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes coming July 1

Latest News

Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Rapid City Police Department works to deliver the highest standards in public saftey
Hands free breathalyzer kiosk will bring back PBT testing for Lawrence County 24/7 program
The variant isn't as deadly, but spreads faster.
South Dakota DOH confirms Brazilian COVID-19 variant
Volunteer group begins early stages of development.
Indigenous community center coming to Rapid City