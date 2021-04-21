Adding Sun to the Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are seeing a forecast that includes some winterlike conditions that will quickly make way for more Spring.

High pressure is moving back in and we will see a very gradual warm up come our way. Fewer clouds and more sunshine will warm the atmosphere just enough to possibly fire off a thunderstorm or two by the beginning of next week. Right now the severity is still in question but it is worth watching. In the meantime places like Sheridan, Gillette and Deadwood could have a brush with another system that is tracking in that could drop a few snowflakes and drop the temperatures before the warm up for the weekend.

It is interesting to note that starting Saturday there will be fewer days below freezing in the overnight. The warmer nights give us a foundation for warmer days.

Don’t forget about the statewide tornado drill that starts on Wednesday morning at 9AM and will end at 9:30AM. There will be broadcast interruptions from the Emergency Alert System and schools and businesses statewide will participate in the drill as well. It’s a good idea to practice while the weather is cooperating, because figuring out what to do during the storm will be way too late. Safety first.

