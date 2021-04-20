Advertisement

SD among the nationwide leaders in vaccine distribution

(Source: CNN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 171 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,556. No new deaths have been reported keeping the states total death toll to 1,953.

Pennington County reported 14 new cases, Lawrence and Meade counties reported 3 new cases, and Harding, Gregory, Oglala Lakota and Fall River counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 to 124.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 52.85% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 39.45% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy
Full Throttle Saloon
Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
133 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in SD
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in...
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s oldest son, dies at 33

Latest News

Thousands of clothes going wasted, donate clothing this earth day.
Donating clothes on Earth day
Celebrate all weekend at the Rushmore plaza civic center
Dance all weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic center
Trail of Governors in Pierre nears completion
The United States Small Business Administration announced new funding for restaurants and bars...
Details announced for funding directed towards bars and restaurant