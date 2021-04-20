Rapid City businesses already seeing early tourism impacts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer is coming and so are the summer tourists with businesses already starting to see the impacts.

“We get calls throughout the year for reservations, but normally our reservations really start booking after Memorial Day, and this year it’s started about a month ago,” says Jon Torgerson from Black Hills Car Rentals.

The rental business has sixty cars in their fleet and at the rate rentals have been going, they are looking to be booked up for the summer.

And car rental agencies aren’t the only ones seeing people plan ahead.. so are the hotels.

“Right now we got a lot of bookings for May, June, July, August. August for Sturgis, yep we got a lot of those,” says Anne Buena from Comfort Inn and Suites.

Torgerson says this a unique situation but has a lot to do with COVID-19, as many people are looking to get out of the house after a year of pandemic regulations.

“They want to get out, a lot of people. A lot of people are coming from states that had a lot of restrictions and they just want to get away from home, they’ve got cabin fever,” says Torgerson.

Torgerson says to book your car rental early and Buena says to make sure you’re keeping yourself safe and healthy this summer.

