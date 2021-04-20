Advertisement

Rapid City adds incentives after seeing shortage of workers

A lifeguard on duty at the aquatics center.
A lifeguard on duty at the aquatics center.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Faced with a shortage of seasonal workers at the aquatics center, Rapid City is increasing lifeguard pay to $13.86 cents per hour.

They will also be reimbursing $100 of the $185 lifeguard certification fee for those who work for the city all summer.

Recreation specialist for the aquatics center, Emily Carstensen, says they only have about 40 employees when they need closer to 90.

She has been working at the center for almost ten years and says it’s never been this hard to get help.

”It’s a great job, especially a great summer job. You know if you’re working either at an outdoor pool or at the swim center this summer it’s a great team atmosphere, great comradery, and the other thing I like to mention too is you’re helping our community out, you’re keeping people safe,” says Carstensen.

If they don’t get the help they need, Carstensen says they won’t be able to fully open the aquatics center.

For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy
Full Throttle Saloon
Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece
133 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in SD
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in...
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s oldest son, dies at 33

Latest News

Fire Season
Slash Pile Cited As Probable Cause of Schroeder Fire
In less than 12 weeks, medical marijuana should be legal in South Dakota.
South Dakota moves closer to medical marijuana implementation
Sturgis refutes motorcycle rally was superspreader event
Sturgis Rally may see open containers this year
Community Tapestry is a sculpture created by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and...
Monument Health unveils 32 foot sculpture representing healing