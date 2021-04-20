Advertisement

One More Wintry Day Today, then a Bit Milder

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More snow showers, more cold and more wind today as a cold, unstable airmass remains over the area. Some of the snow showers might be heavy, so a quick half inch to an inch of snow could fall in some spots.

Much drier air moves in tonight and Wednesday, with milder temperatures.

A system Friday will have a few showers with it, then a mostly dry weekend is likely.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy
Full Throttle Saloon
Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
133 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in SD
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in...
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s oldest son, dies at 33

Latest News

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
cold and clouds
Cold and Light Snow Tuesday
Snow and Cold
More Snow to Go in the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold, Snowy Start to the Week; Milder by Week’s End