Monument Health unveils 32 foot sculpture representing healing

The piece, titled Community Tapestry, is a sculpture created by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and features works from 20 other West River artists.
Community Tapestry is a sculpture created by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and features works from 20 other West River artists.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After months of work and over one hundred artist submissions, Monument Health unveiled a massive piece of art adorning the stairwell of their new lobby.

The piece, titled Community Tapestry, is a sculpture created by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and features works from 20 other West River artists.

The sculpture is more than 32 feet tall and 16 feet wide, showing works of brass, beading, painting, and more, all with an overarching theme, healing.

One artist created a landscape oil painting, sharing that to her, healing is reflected by a new day.

”That was applicable to not only to the patients who are desiring healing but also friends and family members who are in that process with them and also the healthcare providers,” said Faith Beckloff, one of the 20 community artists. “It was honoring and humbling to be able to work with Dale Lamphere. He knows how to organize a piece like this and bring it all together to make one unified piece.”

Monument Health staff, Lamphere, and the 20 artists gathered for the unveiling Tuesday.

