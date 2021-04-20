Driver’s Permit changes coming July 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Modifications are coming to teenage driving permits July 1.

The changes primarily concern teen’s getting more experience behind the wheel in different situations.

The new rules state that a person must drive on their permit for one hundred eighty days with drivers education, or two hundred seventy five days without it.

During those days, it will be required to obtain fifty hours under a parent or guardians supervision. Ten of those must be at night, and another ten in inclement weather conditions.

After those hours are met, a restricted permit will be granted, which must be held for 6 months before receiving a regular operator license.

Helene Duhamel with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, speaks to the importance of this law as a mother and a lawmaker.

”This doesn’t stop anyone from getting more experience, or more education. The bare minimum is to make sure that our children are prepared to drive,” Duhamel says. “It can be a very dangerous weapon if they don’t know how to drive in all of these driving conditions.”

Before the restricted permit will be granted, a parent or guardian must document and sign off on the fifty hours of experience.

