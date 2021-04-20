Advertisement

Cold and Light Snow Tuesday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have another chance of snow in the overnight. We will wrap that up as the end of Tuesday comes into view. Our high temperatures across the area are usually where our overnight lows land. That will also be the story for Tuesday as well.

The low and the late-season cold air is drooping as far south as Texas. The low that is plaguing us right now will slowly move out of our region and high pressure will slowly but surely build back in and that will do wonders for our upcoming forecast. The temperature will rise and lead us to sunnier and warmer weather leading into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb into what we would consider normal (mid to upper-50s) and the weekend will feel more like the Spring that we all know and love.

Don’t forget about the statewide tornado drill that starts on Wednesday morning at 9AM and will end at 9:30AM. There will be broadcast interruptions from the Emergency Alert System and schools and businesses statewide will participate in the drill as well. It’s a good idea to practice while the weather is cooperating, because figuring out what to do during the storm will be way too late. Safety first.

Clearing skies from west to east starting Tuesday afternoon and into the early morning hours into Wednesday. Here is your seven-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy
Group gathers at the mill.
Group rallies together to make voices heard over sawmill closure
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
New photos of what the collapsed mine looks like.
Hideaway Hills residents appeal property taxes
133 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in SD

Latest News

Snow and Cold
More Snow to Go in the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold, Snowy Start to the Week; Milder by Week’s End
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Snow
Workweek Winter Conditions are Back