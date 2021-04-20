Civic Center parking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction of the new Summit Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center continues is on track for opening this October.

As construction continues ... the driveway and parking lot closest to the arena will be closed.

For the next few days, the entire parking lot will be closed off but once crews can put up a fence line two-thirds of the lot will reopen.

The closure will take away 100 spots for about 18 weeks ... a necessary evil according to the civic center’s executive director.

”This is so we can build that nice plaza and a nice drive-through and extend our parking a little more into the worksite. So we’ll be gaining parking back, more than we’ve had during construction. We’ll be gaining that back and we’ll have a nice plaza.”

Although a number of parking spaces will be off-limits, people will still be able to park in the other west lots, east lots, overflow lots on New York Street, and the Central High School parking lot on most evenings and weekends.

