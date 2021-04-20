Advertisement

2020 annual traffic report shows a slight decline in people travelling through Rapid City

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s annual traffic report has been released, and marks a downturn in traffic numbers for most city streets.

The report provides information about the amount of vehicular traffic that various streets see throughout Rapid City on a daily basis.

4 of those streets saw over thirty thousand cars on average.

However, one hundred and fifteen of the one hundred and seventy two streets that were surveyed saw lower traffic counts than last year.

Officials say that the pandemic and a handful of street construction projects could be the driving forces behind this driving decrease.

Two of the spots that saw traffic decrease by nearly half are both near schools, where in-person classes were temporarily halted, and many students chose to learn from home.

Kelly Brennan, a Long Range Rapid City Planner, says that there’s nothing to be concerned about.

”I think people were staying closer to home. Schools weren’t in session. Tourism, although looked great, I think was down a little bit. Especially in Rapid City itself. I think people were more out in The Hills, campgrounds and that kind of stuff. Yes, I think that [Coronavirus] it had an effect, but nothing that we can say definitively,” says Brennan, “and nothing that we don’t see correcting itself in the next couple of years.”

These counts are provided for the public to make informed decisions, or for the city to investigate places to build things like crosswalks or stop lights.

You can access the documents here.

