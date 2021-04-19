Advertisement

Workweek Winter Conditions are Back

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our sunny weekend is definitely over. A potent low is trekking across the region, changing the landscape of budding trees and mid-spring flowers into a winter wonderland within just a matter of hours.

The low is pouring in from the northwest and is bringing with it lots of snow for the Northern Hills as well as the Big Horn Mountains area of Sheridan County, Wyoming. Winter weather advisories, watches and warnings have all been issued at some point during the weekend and will extend into the day on Monday to start your workweek.

The low is also ushering in colder temperatures than what we have seen in a while. On Monday and Tuesday we are looking at highs that are usually our overnight low temperatures and lows that are some 10 to 15 degrees below the average for some places.

Expect up to 10″ for areas in the winter storm warned areas, up to about 6″ for the advised areas. While this is the second week in a row for the inconvenient weather that the snow brings with it, the moisture is sorely needed to help stave off any more wildfires.

Please be careful on the roadways as there could be slick spots just about everywhere.

