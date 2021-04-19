Advertisement

Turkey-hunting accident ends in tragedy

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brookings, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead after a hunting accident.

Mark Steinborn, 62, of Sioux Falls, was turkey hunting near White, on the morning of April 16 with his 29 year old son, Gabriel Steinborn, also of Sioux Falls.

According to a statement released by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the elder Steinborn was accidentally shot by his son with an arrow. First responders tried to save Mark, but were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Full Throttle Saloon
Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece
Fatal motel shooting in Rapid City apparently drug related
Billy Robertson found guilty
Jury returns guilty verdict
A teen learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes coming July 1

Latest News

Around 6:30 this morning, the Rapid City Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the...
Structure fire on 5th street left family with badly burned home
As state hopes to implement vaccine passports, some raise concern over privacy
Governor Kristi Noem bans “vaccine passports” in South Dakota
Driver's permit modifications set for July 1
Driver's permit modifications set for July 1
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
Billy Robertson found guilty
Jury returns guilty verdict