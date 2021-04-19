Sturgis bar has big plans for an old Rapid City exhibit piece

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every year, thousands of bikers ride to western South Dakota for the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

This year, one local bar decided to salvage part of a former Rapid City exhibit to add to the festivities.

The white steeple that once stood on top of the Founding Fathers Exhibit on Highway 16 disappeared when the exhibit was transformed into Rushmore Candy Company.

Now the steeple lays at the Open Throttle Saloon just a few miles outside of Sturgis.

Icicles still dripping off the wood, the old steeple hopes to have big plans for the summer Rally.

“I’m not sure at this point, I don’t know if anyone is sure, where it’s going or how soon. I’m hoping for Rally this year. I’m not going to pin my hopes and dreams on it, but I’m hoping for Rally this year,” said Full Throttle employee, Kimm Lischefska.

The bar, which already offers multiple events throughout the Rally, looked to the steeple for its next source of entertainment.

“If you look around you can also tell we’re a testament to recycling. So, like all this equipment,” Lischefska pointed out the vintage decorations around the saloon, “it’s all outdated and its all been replaced by computerized stuff and it would have all ended up in scrapyard and who knows maybe that’s where that steeple would have gone to too. So, this way it will live on here and well put it to good use.”

And what is that good use?

The steeple is in the process of being transformed into a wedding chapel at the saloon.

Lischefska already works at the bar as a mixologist, tour guide, administrative assistant, and now wedding coordinator and hopes to be ordained before the chapel finishes with its set up.

