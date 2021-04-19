South Dakota Dept. of Health dispels mRNA vaccine myth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a new focus on vaccine side effects after six women developed blood clots sometime after receiving the now-paused Johnson & Johnson shot, but state health officials want to dispel false vaccination myths surrounding the remaining vaccines.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton explains that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use mRNA molecules to read a person’s DNA and create lasting antibodies to fight coronavirus.

This is done by replicating the proteins the virus uses to enter and infect cells to produce said antibodies.

However, Clayton says there’s a big misconception about how they stay in the body: “there is no mixing of the mRNA vaccine with the person’s DNA. It is not possible for that RNA to become part of the person’s DNA.”

State Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the mRNA vaccines are vulnerable to disinformation and wants to remind the public to follow organizations with credible information on vaccines, like the CDC and the FDA.

“We know that there is misinformation out there, around many of the vaccines, and so we want people to really get their information from trusted sources so that people can have the best information to make the choice to become vaccinated,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The health secretary also recommends calling your healthcare provider to get information about your vaccination.

This story is part of an on-going interview series with South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

Previous excerpts can be found here: 2, 1.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.