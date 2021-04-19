Sheridan Cooks - Cajun Parmesan Salmon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is one of my favorite salmon recipes from the past year or two ... and it’s all done in one skillet!

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet. Season one to four (depending on size) salmon filets with 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Place filet(s) in skillet skin side up and cook 6 minutes. Flip and cook 2 minutes more. Remove from skillet and keep warm.

Add 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet, as well as 3 cloves of minced garlic, a third cup of chicken broth, the juice of 1 lemon, a tablespoon of chopped fresh parsley and a tablespoon of honey. Add a little more Cajun seasoning if you like. Cook until garlic is softened. Add 2 tablespoons of shredded Parmesan cheese. Stir until sauce is thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Return salmon to skillet skin side down and coat with sauce. When ready to serve, garnish with lemon wedges

