Funding details directed towards bars and restaurant announced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan that was signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Individual businesses can receive up to $5 million and affiliated businesses can get up to $10 million in funds.

Especially with tourism season ahead, SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Woods says these funds can help bring employees back, purchase supplies, and modify business operations to help businesses get revenue again.

“It’s so important to get these resources, additional resources, to these owners because these are the gathering places out in society that bring people together,” says Woods. “They need each other for personal or business reasons and we really need these businesses, the restaurants, and the bars to open back up and to be successful.”

You can click here for more information in English.

You can click here for more information in Spanish.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.