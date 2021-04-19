Cold, Snowy Start to the Week; Milder by Week’s End

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Snowy, cold weather is on top today with slushy, slippery road conditions, especially during the morning hours. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s, with wind chills in the teens. Much more like winter than April, but the moisture is welcomed!

Tuesday will also be a cold day, and it will be blustery. A couple of isolated snow showers will still be possible.

Warmer temperatures arrive Wednesday on through the weekend. A weak cold front might bring a shower or two with it Thursday night and Friday.

