133 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in SD

(WRDW)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 133 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,395. 6 new deaths have been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,953.

Pennington County reported 14 new cases, Custer County reported 3, Fall River and Lawrence counties each reported 2 new cases, and Corson County reported 1 case.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 to 112.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 52.77% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 39.30% have completed the full vaccine series.

