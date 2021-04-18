Rapid City schools see a big sum of money due to low income and poverty rates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School District is receiving a hefty sum of money from stimulus checks.

Other districts that have larger bodies of students aren’t obtaining the kinds of dollars that Rapid City will see.

The district is expecting around, or over, sixty-million-dollars.

The reason that the school district is receiving a great deal of money is because of the amount of Title I students in the area.

Title I students are those that live in low income households or poverty.

Rapid City has a poverty rate over 15-percent, which supplied a significant amount to the funds that they expect to see.

What’s called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER 3, is supplying schools nationally with over one-hundred-billion-dollars worth of relief.

RCAS Superintendent, Dr. Lori Simon, speaks to the amount of money and how it is coming about.

”Every district in the state received funds based on their Title I student number, and so the higher number of students living in poverty in your district , the higher your allocation amount is,” Simon says. “Rapid City Area schools got a pretty significant amount of money, or we expect to. We haven’t received the ESSER III final allocation yet, but altogether we should be in the range of 60 million plus dollars.”

The school will dedicate its resources to learning loss, which has to do with the negative impacts of the pandemic, and to the funding of 2 new schools in the district.

