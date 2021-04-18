Indigenous groups band together to fight a common enemy, missing and murdered relatives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many tribes and people affected by missing and murdered indigenous relatives banded together in hopes to form a common voice, one that speaks to the same message.

That they won’t forget those who have been lost or those that are in need of help.

Natasha His Law, an Advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, speaks to the importance of unity.

“We need to all come together as one, because us three, alone, it’s hard on us. I’m advocating for these people,” says His Law. “Everybody you see in these pictures, their story. "

Julie Richards, the founder of the Mothers Against Meth Alliance, stands beside her comrades.

“We need each other. We all need to stand up to this. The more people we have standing up and know how to prevent it, that’s how we’re going to end this epidemic,” says Richards. “By watching out for our sisters and our brothers.”

Change is at the core of what these groups seek. Change that they’re committed to see for their tribes through less bloodshed and finding those who are lost.

Toni Ham Boy, the Founder and President of a group that fights against the murder and loss of Indigenous people called Red Generation, knows the strength of one person’s story.

“All of the people that I have here today, working with me today are committed to making a change for our tribes. If you can make an impact on one persons life, you can make an impact on ten people’s lives, or 20 people’s lives,” Ham Boy says. “It just depends on the message that you bring and the teaching that you bring to be a good example.”

There’s no better example than a mother who’s living through it.

“My son was murdered back in 2015. He had a 2-year-old son that I’m healing for. My grandson is the reason that I stand here today. If I can help another mother save her child: her daughter, her son, her grandson. I’ll do that. My son’s life saved many others. The hard part is the physical side, where you just want them here, and if I could take the bullet that day I would. That’s my fight.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.