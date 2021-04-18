Hideaway Hills residents appeal property taxes

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KOTA) - Homeowners in Hideaway Hills went before Meade County officials last week to appeal their property taxes.

Hideaway Hills resident Stephany Fischer says there are two issues that need to be addressed in the neighborhood, the mines and the sewage lagoons, both impact property value.

Fischer says her property value has gone down, but her mortgage payment has stayed the same.

But Hideaway Hills residents currently aren’t able to sell homes they can’t live in either, creating a burden for families paying rent at another location.

”I hope that they do reduce our taxes to help with the financial burden. I feel as property owners we are responsible for our properties only this is beyond our control and I feel accountability should be taken,” says Fischer.

The homeowners have to wait till April twenty seventh for Meade County’s decision.

