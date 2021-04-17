Advertisement

Volunteers step up to the plate to improve dugouts at Star of the West

Star of the west
Star of the west(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Star of the West Sports Complex is getting some upgrades -- all thanks to the work of local volunteers.

The Associated General Contractors team and Black Hills Exteriors are working on replacing all the dugout roofs and raising them to make more room for the softball players who use them.

One of the goals of young contractors is to provide community service and this is one of the two projects they do every year.

“Doing things for the community and bettering the Black Hills as a whole is good for everyone around here,” Chad Enger

If you know of a community service project that could use the skilled work of young constructors -- you can reach out to Dave Wolf at (605) 391 5426

