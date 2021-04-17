How the Biden infrastructure plan would impact roads and bridges in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure proposal is the talk of the town in Washington D.C.

The president has said that he wants to modernize infrastructure across the country and has laid out proposals for all 50 states.

The President said that the approach will put thousands of people to work.

“It’s about investing in infrastructure not for the 20th century but for the 21st century,” Biden said. “It’s not just roads and bridges, we’re investing in water systems so America can have clean water infrastructure. We’re investing in high-speed rail structures. We’re building charging stations to afford Americans the luxury of future of electric vehicle future and investing in that infrastructure.”

The plan does, however, include a $115-billion fund to improve roads and bridges, and says South Dakota has more than 1,000 bridges and 2,000 miles of highway in need of repair.

Congressman Dusty Johnson wishes the plan would focus more on roads and bridges -- referring to what he believes is a more traditional look at infrastructure.

“If we want to increase our nation’s ability to create prosperity, put into place strong infrastructure that the private sector communities and families can build on top of, he’s got to have something that’s more focused.”

The South Dakota action plan for the AJP states that on average, each driver pays more than $500 per year in auto costs due to driving on roads in bad condition.

