Hello Weekend Sunshine!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The snow has stopped across the area and there is break in the snowy action this weekend before the next round of snow comes into the picture. This weekend is promising to be a sunny one.

Everyone will get a chance to dry out for at least the next 48 hours. However, there is more snow coming up and much colder temperatures are promising to make a reappearance. You will notice that there aren’t any watches warning or anything at all on our map. We will cut and paste that into the next two days, but I can’t promise that when we start the next work week.

Northwesterly flow is coming into play with colder air and more precipitation of the snow variety is coming back Monday. We will continue to monitor exactly how much and who will get it over the next few days. Be assured that the colder air will make things uncomfortable for at least Monday and Tuesday.

Until then enjoy your weekend.

