Advertisement

South Dakota Health Secretary says gatherings possible with precautions

(South Dakota Department of Health)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls wrestling tournament held between late March and early April was linked to a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases in Minnesota earlier this week, prompting health officials to warn the public from participating in large gatherings in the state.

KOTA Territory News spoke to South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in an interview on the subject earlier this week. She said it still remains up to the individual whether to host or attend a large event, but pointed to Minnesota’s gradual rise in cases over to the last 30 days as to why the outbreak happened in the first place.

“I don’t think that anyone should be surprised that when you had a group of folks come together like that, that you see COVID come out of that, and probably came in with COVID as well,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The health secretary encourages everyone to continue to take precautions with large gatherings.

“We want people to have the best information possible, understand the risks and make good decisions for themselves, and that does mean continuing to look at large gatherings and how to mitigate risks in those kinds of situations. We’ve seen gatherings where we have not seen large outbreaks of COVID.”

This story is part of an on-going interview series with South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

For the first interview excerpt, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guzman Guilty
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
kota background
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Thursday
School will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check funds 2 new RCAS schools
Defense tries to discredit witnesses’ testimonies in Guzman trial

Latest News

257 new COVID-19 cases Friday in SD
50 years of Rapid city's spring clean-up event
City-Wide Clean-up resumes
After being shuttered by Covid the 125th Lead-Deadwood All-School Reunion has been reschedule.
All-School Reunion for Lead-Deadwood High School reaches mile high milestone
Awe and confusion over F-22 Raptors in Washington DC