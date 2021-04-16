Advertisement

Rapid City Rush ice painted purple to honor and remember those who fought cancer

Rush Fights Cancer
Rush Fights Cancer(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To remember and honor those who have battled against cancer ... the Rapid City Rush hosted their paint the ice night.

Hockey leagues all over the country host “Hockey Fights Cancer” nights. As part of the event, the Rapid City Rush allows fans to paint the names of loved ones on the ice to remember their battle against cancer.

One woman from Rapid City came out to honor her grandfather who battled cancer and had a love for hockey.

“To see a team that they love and put their family’s name on the ice is really cool to them. It is really cool to me,” Averie Kmiotek, says

The names will be on the ice for the Rush’s weekend series against the Allen Americans April 16-17.

