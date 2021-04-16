Advertisement

Oyate Health continuing to vaccinate area students

Oyate began administering the Pfizer vaccine to students three weeks ago, and Friday held...
Oyate began administering the Pfizer vaccine to students three weeks ago, and Friday held another vaccine event for many of the recipients who’ve received their first dose to receive their second dose.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oyate Health Center has been offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students at the Rapid City Area School District between the ages of 16 and 18.

Oyate began administering the Pfizer vaccine to students three weeks ago, and Friday held another vaccine event for many of the recipients who’ve received their first dose to receive their second dose. The health system plans to keep holding student vaccine events in the future.

Rikki Schad, deputy director of clinical operations for Oyate, said that she’s happy with the progress they’ve made in vaccinating Rapid City youth.

”We had about 300 students that showed up three weeks ago, today is a follow-up booster shot for those dates,” Schad said. “Progressing forward, we have it designated every Friday for the Pfizer Vaccine for any student in the Black Hills Area.”

Students can register online on Oyate’s website for a vaccine shot if they haven’t received one yet.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guzman Guilty
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
Awe and confusion over F-22 Raptors in Washington DC
missing
MISSING JUVENILE
kota background
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

Latest News

Star of the west
Volunteers step up to the plate to improve dugouts at Star of the West
The president has said that he wants to modernize infrastructure across the country and has...
How the Biden infrastructure plan would impact roads and bridges in SD
New Life Church in Pierre, South Dakota created a song and music video completely in house....
New Life Church in Pierre creates, choregraphs song
Boutique air no longer takes off from Rapid City as of April 30.
Boutique Air checks out of Rapid City