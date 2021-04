RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - MISSING JUVENILE: The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Lareina Shaw.

She was last seen earlier today in the area of Haines Avenue and Anamosa Street wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

