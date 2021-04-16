Despite recent reports, Doctor Kurra says a third Pfizer dose is unlikely.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, recently announced that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccination will likely be required 6 to 12 months after the second dose, and people will need to be re-vaccinated annually.

Doctor Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, says that the science doesn’t suggest the same.

He says the two-doses administered with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations must be applied at the right times to ensure the immune system is equipped to fight off the virus.

Both doses of the two-step process have the same components, but work together to protect the body from COVID-19 strains.

“Both of these doses are the exact same for Moderna and Pfizer. When you get your first dose, it’s the same amount. When you get the second dose, it’s the same amount. There’s not a difference,” says Kurra. ”The reason the second dose is given is order to ensure that your immune system is able to generate the right number and type of antibodies.”

He says that the two doses received with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective long term and the science strongly suggests that a third dose would not be necessary.

Kurra also says that the vaccines will be effective against variants, concerns would be over any unlikely and rare mutations of the virus.

When it comes to people needing a third dose, Kurra says that the chances of such a thing would be like lightning striking in the same place twice.

”When they designed the trials, both the Moderna and Pfizer. They designed it that way, because it’s a new technology to ensure that you get a good and lasting immune response,” Kurra says. “Even though company CEO’s will indicate that they’re developing a third shot, it’s not necessarily the case. If you look at the scientific background for that, at least at this point, the evidence strongly suggests that you wouldn’t need a third shot.”

Kurra stresses that the public receive a second dose, and that only with both doses will you be fully protected and have long lasting immunity.

