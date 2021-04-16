Advertisement

City-Wide Clean-up resumes

Rapid city’s 50th anniversary of their city-wide clean-up
50 years of Rapid city's spring clean-up event
50 years of Rapid city's spring clean-up event(KOTA)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The solid waste division is kicking off spring with their annual " Spring cleanup day”. Over 150 volunteers participate in cleaning up, this will be their 50th anniversary.

Spring cleanup goes from April 19th-24th.

For more information visit: https://www.rcgov.org/departments/public-works/solid-waste-division.html

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guzman Guilty
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
kota background
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Thursday
School will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check funds 2 new RCAS schools
Defense tries to discredit witnesses’ testimonies in Guzman trial

Latest News

South Dakota Health Secretary says gatherings possible with precautions
257 new COVID-19 cases Friday in SD
After being shuttered by Covid the 125th Lead-Deadwood All-School Reunion has been reschedule.
All-School Reunion for Lead-Deadwood High School reaches mile high milestone
Awe and confusion over F-22 Raptors in Washington DC