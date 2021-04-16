City-Wide Clean-up resumes
Rapid city’s 50th anniversary of their city-wide clean-up
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The solid waste division is kicking off spring with their annual " Spring cleanup day”. Over 150 volunteers participate in cleaning up, this will be their 50th anniversary.
Spring cleanup goes from April 19th-24th.
For more information visit: https://www.rcgov.org/departments/public-works/solid-waste-division.html
