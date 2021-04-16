Advertisement

Boutique Air checks out of Rapid City

Boutique air no longer takes off from Rapid City as of April 30.
Boutique air no longer takes off from Rapid City as of April 30.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mid February, Rapid City Airport introduced Boutique Air to the list of airlines..

The goal, getting people from Rapid City and Chadron to Denver.

During a meeting this week of the Rapid City Airport Board of Directors, it was determined that Boutique Airlines will stop services effective April 30. KOTA Territory News was told this was due to the airline losing a grant.

Also announced at the meeting, United airlines is cancelling their Rapid City to San Francisco flight. That flight was a seasonal flight that would have taken off this summer.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guzman Guilty
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
kota background
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Thursday
School will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check funds 2 new RCAS schools
Defense tries to discredit witnesses’ testimonies in Guzman trial

Latest News

New Life Church in Pierre, South Dakota created a song and music video completely in house....
New Life Church in Pierre creates, choregraphs song
Despite recent reports, Doctor Kurra says a third Pfizer dose is unlikely.
Despite recent reports, Doctor Kurra says a third Pfizer dose is unlikely
missing
MISSING JUVENILE
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company