Awe and confusion over F-22 Raptors in Washington DC

Washington (KOTA) - Washington DC woke up to a big surprise this morning.

At 11:00 a.m. EST, two F-22 Raptors conducted a super-low altitude flight over the National Mall for the dedication of the new World War I Memorial.

Click here to see the Raptors in action this morning: A little F-22 Raptor sound of freedom!!

For families whose ancestors fought in the first World War, the unveiling of the memorial has been decades in the making.

Until now, WWI is the only major war fought in the 20th century that did not have a national memorial in the Nation’s Capital. This new memorial, located on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House honors the nearly five million Americans who fought abroad and the more than 116,000 who never made it home.

This morning’s fly-over was organized to memorialize our war heroes in a special way that won’t soon be forgotten.

Reactions to this morning’s stunning display of military fortitude was met with a mix of astonishment, awe, excitement, confusion and fear.

Twitter user @lamore wrote, “Why weren’t residents notified in advance! I seriously had flashbacks to 9/11 and being under attack!” @JayRCallahan tweeted, “I wish this sort of thing happened more often.” @HughDChapman said “Not only do we have the best aircraft and pilots in the world but the Best Military all the way around. Let’s hope Biden doesn’t screw that up!” @PreparednessJoe noted [that he] “Was just wondering if my neighborhood was under attack!”

Meanwhile, White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki, who’s daily press briefing was interrupted by the airshow, said, “Wow, there is a plane right overhead.”

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has called the F-22 Raptor, “the world’s preeminent tactical fighter aircraft”.

In our Country’s Capital, so often divided by politics and vitriol, today, Washington DC saw a mighty sign of unity and remembrance.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.