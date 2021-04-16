Advertisement

A Little Lingering Snow Today, then Much Warmer this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low moving through the plains will continue to circulate some moisture into our area today, so expect some lingering light snow. No significant additional accumulations are expected, but do watch our for slick road conditions in Wyoming and the higher Black Hills.

Much warmer and drier air moves in this weekend as high pressure aloft briefly builds over the northern plains. Highs will be in the 50s on Sunday.

A very strong cold front will blow through the area Sunday night into Monday, bringing strong, gusty winds and a band of moderate snow. Tricky travel conditions will be likely for your Monday morning commute. Highs will only be in the 30s Monday and winds will be strong and gusty.

Warmer air returns by the 2nd half of next week.

